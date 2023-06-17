Madbouly considered, during a meeting of African leaders with Putin in St. Petersburg, that “the cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for serious negotiations between the two countries,” according to the Russian news agency “Tass”.

On Saturday, Putin met a group of African leaders who traveled to Russia on a “peace mission”, a day after their visit to Ukraine.

Seven African leaders, the presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Zambia and Comoros, the Egyptian prime minister and two high-profile envoys from the Republic of the Congo and Uganda, visited Ukraine on Friday in a bid to help end the nearly 16-month-old war.

The leaders then headed to St. Petersburg on Saturday to meet Putin, who is attending a business forum in Russia’s second-largest city.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who heads the African mediation delegation on the Ukrainian conflict, said that “the war must end” in Ukraine.

During the meeting, he said, “A war cannot go on indefinitely. We hope this war ends. It is in our common interest that this war ends.”

Ramaphosa stressed that African countries are “negatively affected” by the conflict.

The President of the Comoros said: “We are here to listen to you, to listen to the voice of the Russian people. We are here to persuade the two countries to take the path of dialogue.”

At the beginning of the meeting, the Russian president expressed his willingness to “constructive dialogue with those who want peace,” praising the “balanced approach of African leaders” to this crisis.

Putin said, “We applaud the balanced approach of our African friends to the Ukrainian crisis. We are open to constructive dialogue with those wishing for peace based on the principles of justice, taking into account the legitimate interests of the parties.”