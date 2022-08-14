After visiting the accident site, which left 41 people died and 14 others were injured, Madbouly told reporters:All concerned authorities took action to transfer the victims and the injured to hospitals.. From the first moment, the President directed to take immediate measures to support the families of the victims and to provide maximum medical care for the injured.

He added: “I, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Local Development, the Minister of Solidarity and the Governor of Giza, immediately moved and inspected the causes of the accident at the scene of the fire and inspected the nature of the building.”

He continued, “I met the bishops concerned with the administration of the church and offered them a duty of condolences.”

Madbouly indicated that he and the Minister of Solidarity decided to “disburse 100,000 pounds to each victim, which will be immediately disbursed to the families of the victims, in addition to an amount of up to 20 thousand pounds for the injured, according to the degree of their injury.”

He concluded by saying: “This is a painful accident, and we ask God to forgive the victims and accept them in His Heavens, and all our condolences to the families of the victims and all the support for the injured… We make sure that they receive the best medical care and we will not leave them until a full recovery, God willing.”

The Egyptian Ministry of the Interior revealed that the fire broke out in the air conditioning on the second floor of the church building, as a result of an electrical fault.

She continued:has been controlled fire Evacuating the injured and the dead and transporting them to hospitals.