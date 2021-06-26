With the upcoming launch of HBO Max in Latin America, the company will be available in a much broader market. Therefore, they are focusing on diversifying their content, in order to compete with the original titles of strong opponents such as Netflix and Disney Plus, who have been betting on superhero productions for some time.

‘The house of the mouse’ does its thing with Marvel, while HBO Max has entered fully with the proposals of the DCEU. In that sense, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the platform is working on an adaptation of Madame Xanadu.

The project -which will be conceived as a drama series- will be in charge of JJ Abrams , who is widely known in the film industry for his work on various installments of Mission Impossible and Star Wars. In addition, Angela Robinson -writer of Professor Marston and the wonder women- will be in charge of the libretto and the executive production of the title.

Angela Robinson

On the other hand, Deadline details that the episodes – an hour long on average – will be produced by Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. In that equation, Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich will share roles in the executive co-production.

According to what Collider explained, Robinson had an agreement with Paramount TV. However, he chose to dismiss it to join Warner Bros, due to the growing list of DC properties that Bad Robot would have authority over.

Who is Madame X?

Madame Xanadu, also known as Nima or Nimue, is a clairvoyant who uses tarot cards to divine the future. His other abilities include the ability to levitate objects, teleport, and banish lesser demons. Furthermore, she is immortal: she never ages and cannot be killed in any way thanks to her dealings with death.

According to specialized portals, the character -designed by Michael William Kaluta on a story created by David Michelinie and Val Mayerik- had his first appearance in 1978. After that, it is known that he has a full-time job as a psychic in a law firm of lawyers, where he helps solve crimes thanks to his mystical powers.