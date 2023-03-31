Madame: “It is wrong to deny children to gay couples. Vaccine? 19-year-old mistake”

Madame is talking again. The young singer gave an interview to Corriere della Sera in which he retraced the last few months in which there was so much talk about her: from the decision not to get vaccinated against Covid up to the Sanremo Festival. “The news accompanied me to Sanremo and gave me more desire to split and demonstrate who I am apart from the mistake that a 19-year-old may have made and the scandal. I’ll still make mistakes, I’m growing up. Those who understand me will follow me, those who don’t maybe didn’t have a strong bond with me ”, she explained.

Madame is involved in an investigation into fake vaccines that have led to fake green passes and for many this could have been a valid reason for her exclusion from the Festival. But the artistic director, Amadeus took her side, speaking on the subject at the press conference: “There is an ongoing investigation and one is innocent until one is found guilty,” he said.

Today, March 31, 2023, his latest work was released, a concept album in which he deals with love, not surprisingly the title is “L’Amore”. “I divided it into various characters who speak between autobiography, biography, fantasy. There is a distinction between rationality and the person on the one hand, creativity and the artist on the other. In the title, Love is capitalized as in medieval tales in which it was a character and I treat it as the core of everything, the essence, the absolute that everyone declines in their own way, even in a toxic way at times”, explains the singer-songwriter to the newspaper.

Finally, Madame, who imagines a man in another life, has her say on the theme of “children of same-parent couples”: “I’ll be banal, but everyone is free to love whoever they want and if a fruit wants to be born from love, it’s a terrible injustice to deny to experience the most intimate and powerful thing that exists”, he commented.