Madame Web, a spin-off film of the Sony-verse dedicated to Spider-Man, continues to be talked about thanks to the images that, practically every day, come to us from the sets in Bostondisguised as New York in the early 2000s, and which in recent days have seen as the protagonist Dakota Johnson, the actress who will play the role of the leader of the Spider Women.

In the images that concern her, we see her engaged in a moment outside the shooting, at the address 159 Kelton Streetclue irrelevant to the plot. She is dressed in elegant clothes, and yes she is: it is possible that Johnson will not play the role of Cassandra Web, the first Madame Web, who was a fortune teller and who has never seen herself wearing elegant clothes.

Presumably, she will play the role of Julia Carpenter, the second heroine to play the role of Madame Web. In short, from a video of only 8 seconds we have already obtained some very interesting plot details, all, however, to be verified when the film is released.

Release that will arrive on July 7, 2023 in theaters around the world. There is great anticipation for this Spider-Verse film all in female sauce and we can’t wait to find out more about this product that promises, at the expense of the bad reputation of some Sony products, very well.