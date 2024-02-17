Madame Web is finally in theaters, but apparently the direction taken by Sony for its Spider-Man Universe is not the best. The movie Of SJ Clarkson centers on the character of the same name created by Denny O'Neil and John Romita Jr., who first appeared in the comic The Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 1) n 210, and as mentioned is part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe together with the two films of Venom with Tom Hardy (a third is due out November 8, 2024) and Morbius with Jared Leto.

The cast features the talented girl as the protagonist Dakota Johnson (Anastasia from the trilogy of Fifty Shades), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard by Euphoria and female protagonist in the recent Everyone Except You), Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim and others.

Is it really worse than Morbius?

After acquiring clairvoyant powers following a accident almost fatal, the paramedic Cassandra Web (Dakota Johnson) will try to become aware of his powers and make peace with his mysterious past. Soon, she will have to deal with Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), a mysterious man who is hunting three young girls: Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). Cassandra will do everything to protect and save the three girls.

Without going into too much detail about the plot, we find ourselves saying that, Unfortunately, we are not. It's now a fact: Sony doesn't know how to make the most of these characters, and doesn't know how to make films about them that are up to par, almost making us think that perhaps it would be better to focus on something else (beyond the takings, which will arrive anyway ).

Answering the question in the title of the paragraph, the answer is “yes”, because we don't understand the usefulness of “Madame Web” or where it wants to go: it's unclear, and leaves nothing behind. To be precise, a distinction must be made between “bad film” and “forgettable film”: the first is a film that is really hard to watch and leaves negative feelings; while the second is the one that leaves nothing particularly behind and you forget it, even the day after watching it. Madame Web is right in the middle of the two categories, because it is a bad film that makes you feel bad feelings and ends up forgotten, as well as making you regret the time and money spent on the ticket.

Madame Web looks like it came out in the 90s or early 2000sand it is not because of the year in which the plot takes place (2003) or because of the soundtrack of those times, which can be included (even if it was exploited almost at random, as Toxic Of Britney Spears in an action scene). The reasons are there Totally terrible direction and the Terribly done CGIso much so that one might think that there has been no technological progress.

All this is also accompanied by a annoying assemblyin which there is a mix of scenes placed there and which become boring as the viewing continues, in addition to a plot in which absolutely nothing happens. That's right: nothing exciting happens for an hour and a half, then raises the level of involvement slightly in the final minutes. In the final act the action increases, but everything that happens is resolved with too fast a pace and with a very vague understanding of the events.

The Madame and the cast

Among the most serious points is that it is not even clear whether the problem is there terrible character writing, which often affects the acting ability of those who take part in the film. In this case, bad writing is quite marked hey protagonists I am devoid of characterizationand some are even stereotyped.

It seemed that Dakota Johnson he found himself there by chance, and didn't even know what he was doing there. His character And even sociopath and at times hateful, so much so that the viewer does not become attached to her. Sydney Sweeneyhowever, once again it was wasted, because in reality she is a very good actress who could do much more: in the case of Madame Web her character is clearly stereotyped, that is, the classic shy girl who tends to repress her femininity. The other two leads, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced, don't quite succeed either. In a way they were all wasted, and it's a shame, because apparently the thing it could workand thealchemy between the four girls it is also perceived, but is not sufficient to make the film at least enjoyable. On the contrary, it's absolutely not normal that the only positive thing that remains in the minds of several spectators is theaesthetics of the actresses. Even worse, i costumes shown in the film's trailers are only seen for one minute in the film. Doesn't this make it sound like a joke? These are things that infuriate, because the aesthetic aspect is highlighted more than the substance.

Is it time to continue?

Sony's modus operandi is to provide a limited budget, but which is almost always managed very badly. In fact, the technical level has never been excellent, but it still exists “rule of 3”, or where if the takings are three times higher than the costs, the film still remains a sort of commercial success. So far, Sony has always succeeded (or come close, as in the case of Morbius).

This is a method that works financiallybut at the same time it is affected on a technical level. The errors are practically on all fronts, and as regards the characterization of the characters, there is a tendency to make them problematic antiheroes and which differ completely from the comic versions.

For example in the first instance they made Venom overly comedicThen Morbius was made a soulless film and totally bland. Now, it was Madame Web's turn and they ended up doing even worse than the film starring Jared Leto (and it takes a lot). It therefore comes naturally to us to ask ourselves whether it is really worth exploiting (ruining) these characters in this way, and if I had to give you an answer, I would tell you “Absolutely not”.