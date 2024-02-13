'Madame Web', premiere in Peru: date, where to see, cast and more from the film with Dakota Johnson

'Madame Web' had its avant premiere on Monday, February 12, 2024, in The Angels. This event was represented by the actors of this film, who have left all attendees shocked by their extravagant outfits. In addition, Dakota Johnsonactress who plays Madame Web, expressed her excitement at seeing her work completed and hopes that the fans' reaction will be positive.

'Madame Web' officially premieres on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 and the presence of the four actresses has left many fans of the comics of this character with great expectations. In this note we will detail everything about this film that promises to save Marvel.

Trailer for 'Madame Web'

When is 'Madame Web' released in theaters?

'Madame Web' debuted in Los Angeles on February 12, 2024, and is scheduled to arrive in theaters in the United States and globally on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. In addition, it is inspired by Marvel comics. The film features the eponymous character and is made in collaboration with Columbia PicturesDi Bonaventura Pictures and MarvelEntertainment.

Where can I watch 'Madame Web'?

'Madame Web' will be available on Wednesday, February 14 in all cinemas nationwide. It should be noted that there is a link between 'Spiderman' and 'Madame Web', since she made her first appearance in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man comics, helping the arachnid in the search for a kidnapping victim.

Who is Madame Web?

Madame Web is a fictional figure who has appeared in comics published by Marvel Comics. Her creation is credited to writer Dennis O'Neil and illustrator John Romita Jr., and she debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 in 1980. Madame We's real nameb is Cassandra Webb, a blind elderly woman with notable psychic and telepathic abilities. She uses a special device to stay connected to a global information network, giving her knowledge about past, present and future events. Commonly, she takes on the role of mentor or advisor to various Marvel heroes, including Spider-Man.

Over time, different characters have taken on the identity of Madame Web, including Julia Carpenter, also known as the second Spider-Woman. Madame Web has been a recurring element in various plots and events linked to the universe of Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes. The film will explore the younger version of this character and, although we have already met Madame Web in the pages of the comics, it will provide a narrative about her origin and how she became the powerful older woman we know in the comics.

Cast of 'Madame Web'

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra or Cassie Webb / Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman

Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon/Spider

Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin/Spider-Woman

Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims

Mike Epps as O'Neil

Emma Roberts as Mary Parker

Adam Scott as Ben Parker

Zosia Mamet as Amaria

Kerry Bishé as Constance

Josh Drennen is Julia's father

Dakota Johnson discussed her experience working with the green screen on 'Madame Web'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

