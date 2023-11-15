Sony released the first one Italian trailer official of Madame Webthe new film with Dakota Johnson set in the Spider-Man universedue in theaters in 2024.
This is an origin story for the character created in 1980 by Denny O’Neil and John Romita Jr., substantially rejuvenated and placed within a story that revolves around the Spider-Man’s totemic nature… or rather, Spider-Men.
Together with Kraven the Hunter and the already known Venom and Morbius, Madame Web will thicken the ranks of “lateral” characters of the Cinematic Spider-Verse that Sony is trying to build.
Doesn’t look bad at all!
Effectively the trailer surprises compared to what could have been the expectations linked to a project of this kind, even if in fact the less known a character is, the more freedom of action is granted to whoever will be responsible for bringing him to the big screen, in the hope that they are talented people.
In this case the director is SJ Clarksonwho despite not having a great deal of cinematographic experience can boast the direction of several episodes of television series such as Succession, Collateral, Orange is the New Black and the Marvel films Jessica Jones and The Defenders.
#Madame #Web #Italian #trailer #film #set #SpiderMan #universe