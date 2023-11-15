Sony released the first one Italian trailer official of Madame Webthe new film with Dakota Johnson set in the Spider-Man universedue in theaters in 2024.

This is an origin story for the character created in 1980 by Denny O’Neil and John Romita Jr., substantially rejuvenated and placed within a story that revolves around the Spider-Man’s totemic nature… or rather, Spider-Men.

Together with Kraven the Hunter and the already known Venom and Morbius, Madame Web will thicken the ranks of “lateral” characters of the Cinematic Spider-Verse that Sony is trying to build.