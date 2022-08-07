New photos from the set of Madame Web offer a first look at the mysterious character played by Emma Roberts.

The Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) continues to take shape, and after the theatrical release of Venom, Venom – Carnage’s Fury And Morbiusother characters belonging to the mythology of Spider-Man will soon arrive in the cinema, including Kraven, El Muerto And Madame Web.

Madame Web is probably the most anticipated of those mentioned. Directed by SJ Clarkson, with the screenplay by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, Madame Web will be released in October 2023 and will see Dakota Johnson as the protagonist.

The cast also includes Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Adam Scott and Emma Roberts, all in roles not yet formalized.

As for the latter, recent photos taken on the film’s set may have revealed what will be the role of the actress.

The image in question, posted on Twitter, is enlarged, and therefore is not very sharp. Despite this, it is evident that Roberts’ character she will be pregnant in the movie. You can see the image in question below:

NEW: Dakota and Emma Roberts on the set of “Madame Web” today in Boston. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/aYHJMq0irP – Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) August 3, 2022

Fans who theorized which character Roberts could play in Madame Weband many are of the opinion that the actress will fill the role of Jessica Drew / Spider-Womanwho like the superhero fought crime while she was pregnant in a 2015 comic run.

While this is plausible, it is still likely that Emma Roberts is playing a completely new character who is not from the comics. We just have to wait for official information from Sony, even if it cannot be ruled out that the identity of the character is revealed only with the release of the film.