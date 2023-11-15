The partnership between continues Sony Pictures And Marveland to the delight of fans the first trailer Of Madame Weba film that will be released next year in theaters (the trailer itself gave us that release window).

The trailer, which we propose as a cover to the article, shows us some short but intense excerpts from the film, giving a clear idea to the public – and above all to those who are unfamiliar Madame Web – what the film and the story it tells will be made of.

In tandem with the video, Sony Pictures and Marvel also released a short plot synopsis:

“Meanwhile, in another universe…”, Madame Web is the origin story of one of Marvel Comics’ most enigmatic heroines. Dakota Johnson plays the protagonist, Cassandra Webb, a Manhattan paramedic with clairvoyant powers. Forced to confront revelations from her past, she forms a bond with three young women destined for an extraordinary future but who must survive a present full of threats.

Last year, due to various vicissitudes, Madame Web was postponed on Sony’s schedule along with other films, but most likely in the next few weeks we will expect several updates, in addition to the definitive release date.