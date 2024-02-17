Madame Webthe new film part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, touched a new negative record both for Sony's narrative universe and for the entire Spider-Man film franchise.

The films of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, loosely interconnected with the MCU but with its own continuity, they focus on various villains and secondary characters linked to the publishing history of Spider-Man.

After the two films starring Venom and the one with the Morbius Of Jared Leto, Madame Web is the fourth film belonging to this cinematic universe.

According to what was reported by Deadlineit seems that Madame Web will earn a total of 24 million dollars in 6 days of theatrical programming. This would mark thelowest grossing opening of the entire franchise. Madame Web, with these data, beats the previous negative record of Morbius, a film which grossed upon opening 39 million dollars.

Consequently, Madame Web marks the worst grossing debut also in terms ofentire Spider-Man brand at the cinematherefore also considering all the films starring the wall climber (even the animated ones).

The estimated budget of the film is 80 million dollarswhich means Madame Web should cash in at least 240 million worldwide to go into profit. Morbius, despite a significantly better opening weekend, managed to gross “only” at the end of the run 167 million of dollars around the world.



