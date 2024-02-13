The film Madame Web by director SJ Clarkson, who has written many episodes of TV series such as Jessica Jones or Orange is the New Black, to name two, was not liked at all by critics, who panned it very heavily, going so far as to define it as one of the worst comic book everif not the absolute worst.

The metascore of 28 doesn't adequately capture the disgust felt by some critics such as Rolling Store's David Fear, who gave it a resounding 0, commenting: “A disaster of Chernobyl level that the longer it goes on, the more radioactive it seems. This twist on one of the dustiest corners of Marvel's content farming is a dead end from start to finish.”

Lovia Gyarkye of The Globe and Mail was no kinder: “Stupendously stupid, never in control of its faculties, the film is a kind of weaponized incompetence, hostile and offensive.”

Manuel Betancourt of Variety called Madame Web a cross between a soda ad and a teaser trailer for new spinoffs. The AV Club's Austen Goslin talks about a film so concerned with what's to come that it forgets to tell what's happening in that moment, while for Austin Chronicle's Lisa Laman it's a complete waste of time. CNN's Nick Schager isn't as radical, but he still talks about a failed experiment and a kind of prologue to what's to come.

There are even those like Richard Lawson of The Daily Best, who consider the film a damage to the universe of Spider-Man by Sony, it's so bad.