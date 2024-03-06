Madame Web it wasn't a great success among the public and critics (but not even a simple success, nor a small success, let's face it) and even those who, more than anyone else, put their face into it understood this: the protagonist, the actress Dakota Johnson.

In a long interview with Bustle, the actress talked a lot about her daily life, her career and, of course, of Marvel's latest big failure which saw her as the protagonist.

Dakota, however, appears not to be not at all surprised of the flop. Let's read some of his statements together:

Journalist: “Does it bother you when you read negative reviews of Madame Web?” Dakota: “Unfortunately, I'm not at all surprised at how things turned out.” Journalist: “Do you think there is a reason behind it?” Dakota: “It's so hard to make movies, and in these big movies that get made – and it's starting to happen even with the little ones, and that's what really drives me crazy – the decisions are made by committees, and the art isn't it works well when it is done by committee. Films are made by a director and a team of artists surrounding him. You can't create art based on numbers and algorithms. For a long time I have had the feeling that the public is extremely intelligent, while executives have begun to believe that they are not. The public will always be able to smell the rip-offs. Even if movies start being made with AI, humans won't want to see them, ****.”

