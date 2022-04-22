Madame Web, a decidedly little-known character outside the circle of Spider-Man lovers, has an official release date (or rather, her film does). This is the July 7, 2023day in which we will be able to see the film making us pass a bad taste in the mouth for the postponement of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 (given that the second will arrive even in 2024). The protagonist of this film will be Dakota Johnson, an actress who will play Madame Web, but perhaps not the one that Spider-Man fans know.

Starting from the basics, Madame Web is a character that appeared in the 1980s in the comics of Spider-Man and has always had a helping role for Spider-Man and Spider-Woman: it would be a frail and blind elderly lady, held in a chair by what appears to be a spider’s web and who manages and reads all the Spider-verse. The character in the comics and cartoons has often coordinated the joint actions of the various Spider-Man, but what we will see on the film may be different.

In fact, recently Madame Web (real name Cassandra Webb) before dying she gave her powers to Julia Carpenter, an ex-Spider-Woman who now finds herself the psychic powers of the old woman, at the expense of sight. At the same time, however, she maintains the motility of one Spider-Man, thus allowing the writers to have a more dynamic character. Noting the young age of Dakota Johnson, and considering a film on the origins of the original character unlikely, probably the one we will see on the screen will be Julia Carpenter, with perhaps a small cameo from the previous Madame Web. In all probability, however, this character will become vital for the Spider-verse, given the Spider-Man mythology that in the comics has caused many encounters between various universes, and that surely could happen again on the big screen. In short, appointment on July 7 next year, when the film will arrive at the cinema.