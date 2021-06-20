A social storm at Madame’s tweet that was vented after being interrupted by some non-fans for a photo while she was having dinner with her family. A few hours later the singer intervened again to clarify.

Madame at the center of the controversy due to his outburst on Twitter, misunderstood and widely criticized on social: “If you haven’t listened to the disk, if you haven’t taken the CD or the ticket or if you don’t know what I’m talking about, if you haven’t done anything for me, don’t make me get up while I eat for one photo“.

The singer replied from her own Instagram stories to the controversies that accused her of being available only to a paying public.

Madame’s reply

Madame first specified that the small number of characters available for a tweet it meant that his thinking was limited and left at the mercy of misunderstandings, as it was then.

Second, the singer explained that the link fan-artist it’s sacred and totally personal, whether it’s someone who knows a musician’s entire discography by heart, or has been hit by a single word.

After that, he wanted to focus on an even more important concept which is that ofeducation, element at the base of the respect for anyone, since, as she explains herself, no one would interrupt a person while they are eating with their family:

“I think and I’m sure he would wait for me to finish dinner, because he is a such an intimate moment when a person is with his family, which is very disrespectful to interrupt him. At that moment it is evident that he is not working, it is evident that he is not Madame, but at that moment I am my mother’s daughter, my brother’s sister, my father’s daughter and my niece’s aunt. I’m not Madame at that moment guys. I’m not Madame especially if you don’t follow me, especially if you don’t listen to me. “

The triggering episode

Madame she also wanted to return to the episode experienced in the first person that would then lead her to let off steam on Twitter.

As she explained herself in hers Instagram stories, the singer was having dinner with her family when people who said they were absolutely not interested in her music, still wanted a photo with her because they remembered her during the last one Sanremo:

“A fan lets me know he’s a fan. He is keen to tell me what struck him, he is keen to tell me “I got the ticket to the record”, “how beautiful your latest single”, that there is a relationship between me and her. A non-fan, ironically, is keen to tell me that he doesn’t follow me, and that’s what happened to me the other night. “I don’t follow you, I don’t know what you do, I don’t like your gender but I saw you in Sanremo, can we take a picture?”

