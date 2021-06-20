Madame, the singer from Vicenza who participated in the last edition of the Sanremo Festival, became the protagonist of a controversy on social media for a tweet published in the last hours in which she attacks a fan guilty of disturbing her while she was eating.

Madame in the last few hours she ended up in the middle of a big one controversy, triggered by a tweet she posted herself. The young woman singer of the scene Vicenza, which reached the general public thanks to its participation in the latest edition of Sanremo Festival where he brought his song “Voice”, he had to do with a fan rather intrusive, against which she vented.

From what one can understand, someone would have approached her in a public place, perhaps in a restaurant, interrupting her while she was eating for only one. photo. From here it started it vent of Madame against the “occasional fans”, those who want a shot with her even if they are not big fans of her music.

Read also: Sanremo 2021: the official program of the 5 evenings

His words, published hot on Twitter, they split the web.

Madame: the tweet against a fan

There singer, in fact, without too many words, he wrote about Twitter:

“If you haven’t listened to the record or if you haven’t taken the CD or the ticket or if you don’t know what I’m talking about, if you haven’t done anything for me don’t make me get up while I’m eating for a photo”.

Madame he concluded his outburst by underlining how he is always available to “Real fans”, while it is totally indifferent to all the others:

“I am Madame for 24h only for those who use me for music, for the rest I’m a 19 yo Venetian grumpy “.

Obviously his words sparked reactions very different. While some understood his point of view, many were surprised and disappointed:

“So before doing the photo with a fan you ask him if he filled your bank account, otherwise nothing? “.

Others have used the irony to comment on this outburst: “Repeat with me: I’m not Beyoncé, I’m not Beyoncé”. And, given the period of maturity exams, someone posted a photo of a boy intent on completing the test on Madame before you can take a picture with her.

It might interest you: Sanremo 2021: the new scenography unveiled