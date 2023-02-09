Madame concluded the performance at the Sanremo 2023 Festival by giving Amadeus a singular photograph: here are the reasons for her gesture

Madame returned to the stage of the Sanremo 2023 Festival yesterday evening with a song, The good in the badwhich fully reflects his style.

Like it or not, the young artist has already achieved important goals in this first phase of her career. And those who appreciate its repertoire immediately expressed compliments on a song capable, in its own way, of stand out.

She returned to the singing festival after the debut of 2021in which he brought the piece Voiceawarded the Lunezia Prize for its musical-literary quality.

Sanremo Festival 2023: because Madame gave Amadeus a holy card

After her performance, Madame gave one figurine to Amadeus, artistic director and conductor of the event for the fourth consecutive time. The image is one kind of saint in which she appears with ahaloa bold image that has its own reason.

Religion has nothing to do with it here, but it’s just a way to get points We will fantasize. Made taking inspiration from the classic Fantasy Football, the game involves guessing what will happen during the various evenings. The figurine given by Madame to the landlord is, therefore, worth a ranking bonuses.

Among the contestants most excited to participate in it stands out LDA. Gigi D’Alessio’s son has collected 75 points even before setting foot on the scene, through a whole series of activities, such as leaving a coffee suspended for the country cousins.

The formula has apparently also bewitched Madame, author of a gesture that has nonetheless unleashed some vibrant ones protests by a certain number of viewers.

The most fervent religious (but not necessarily) have, in fact, considered it a lack of respect for the faith. Many others have decided to side with the interpreter, claiming the innocence of the gesture. Hands off the darling!