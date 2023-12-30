Françoise Bettencourt richest woman ever

L'Oréal heiress and entrepreneur Françoise Bettencourt Meyers she became the first woman to amass a $100 billion fortune. As reported by The Guardian, Bettencourt Meyers, a Frenchwoman, broke the barrier on Thursday thanks to the increase in the share price of the cosmetics empire inherited from her mother, who held the title of the richest woman in the world until her death in 2017.

L'Oréal was founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller, grandfather of Bettencourt Meyers, to produce and market a hair dye he invented. Based in the north-west Paris suburb of Clichy, in the Hauts-de-Seine region, it has grown into a global giant valued at €241bn (£209bn) on the Paris stock exchange.

The notoriously reclusive Bettencourt Meyers, 70, and her family remain the largest shareholders with a nearly 35% stake, boosting her assets by $28.6 billion this year to $100. billion dollars, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bettencourt Meyers wasn't the only one to get rich in a year in which billionaires' fortunes have generally increased significantly, even as the cost of living crisis has affected countries around the world. Of the 50 richest people in the world, 12 lost money in 2023, while the others saw their wealth grow, albeit without adjusting for inflation. 77% of the top 500 got rich, some by almost unimaginable amounts.

