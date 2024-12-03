It was on November 30 when ‘ABC’ published “the lesser-known story of Madame de Rosa, in which she detailed, among many other things, the circumstances that have led her ex-husband to Navalcarnero prison. And it was now that the influencer came on stage to confirm the information and ask for “respect” through tears.

Already in 2011, he was arrested during a coup with a butron in a jewelry store on Calle del Pilar in Zaragoza, in the Salamanca district of the capital of Spain. «At that time, the husband of the renowned influencer was already an old acquaintance of the Police: added 26 antecedents since 1998. His name had appeared in robbery operations, such as burglaries, moon landings or the use of high-powered cars to access luxury establishments,” ‘ABC’ described. He has now been imprisoned for months in the Navalcarnero prison (Madrid) after being arrested on March 12 at his home in Las Cárcavas-San Antonio (Hortaleza district) after a search.

Madame de Rosa has published a text on social networks addressed to her followers that begins like this: «I feel the need to address you due to the information that has been published regarding my ex-husband. Is deeply unpleasant having to give explanations about situations that are not my responsibility.

Your child is your priority

The influencer clarifies the following: «I fell in love with him when I was just 14 years old. and at that age, it is difficult to make good decisions about the people we love. I have always tried to help him, I have not always succeeded.









Madame de Rosa emphasizes that her “priority” is the child they have in common and whom she wants to preserve after all the noise that has arisen. «My priority will always be to protect and care for our son.», he warns. Finally, he thanks all his followers for “the expressions of affection and support” received and adds that they are “an important part” of his life.

The influencer has taken advantage of her social networks to add several videos to her Instagram stories, where she tearfully expands on what was stated in her text. «It breaks my heart to record this videobut I have no choice,” he justifies. “Forgive me, but I have a hard time talking while staying calm,” she explains after breaking down for the first time.

“Sentimentally separated”

Madame de Rosa clarifies that she has been “emotionally separated from my husband for quite some time,” whom she continues to call “husband” because “we have a son.” The influencer remembers that “I have never made my love life public” and confesses before breaking down: “If I’m guilty of anything, it’s having fallen in love with a person…». “Despite being separated from him, I think I will continue to be in love with him until I die,” she admits.

The content creator ends with a message addressed to her fans: “It breaks my heart to have to open up like this. Only the people close to me know what my truth is and the only thing I ask, if I can ask for anything, is respect for my son and me. I want to thank all the people who are writing to me, sending me beautiful and incredible messages, I keep it in my heart. To all of you who are there and have always supported me, I love you 3,000.