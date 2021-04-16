With British actress Rosamund Pike in the lead, the movie has come to Netflix Madam curie, which takes us through the life of Maria Skłodowska, known throughout the world for her scientific studies on radioactivity.

The plot lets us see the most intimate side of Marie Curie, her family and how she fought for her research not only to have results, but to be recognized in an academic world dominated, at that time, by men. His exclusion, in the first instance, of a Nobel Prize and his contributions to medicine during the First World War have also been included.

Trailer of Madame Curie

Also, we see the refusals of the University of Paris to offer her an optimal laboratory and her discovery with her husband, Pierre Curie, of the chemical elements Radium and Polonium. Madam curie exposes how research started more than 100 years ago still serves as the basis for modern scientific dissemination.

Official Synopsis of Madame Curie

Pioneer, rebel and a genius. Radioactive (Madame Curie in Spanish) is the true and incredible story of Marie Sklodowska-Curie and her Nobel Prize winning work that changed the world forever. As he discovers radioactive elements, it soon becomes terrifyingly clear that his research could lead to applications in medicine that could save thousands of lives, but also uses in war that could destroy millions of them.

Cast of Madame Curie

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie (Maria Skłodowska-Curie)

Sam Riley as Pierre Curie

Anya Taylor-Joy as Irene Curie

Aneurin Barnard as Paul Langevin

Simon Russell Beale as Gabriel Lippmann.