RICCARDO BOCCA’S VIDEO LETTER: JUNE 24, 2021

Dearest Francesca Calearo, aka Madame,

I am sending you this videoletter because days ago she succeeded in an almost impossible undertaking: that is to show, at only nineteen, a susceptibility as mature as her undisputed talent.

It wasn’t easy, yet she succeeded. It was enough for her to write a tweet in which she took it out on someone who disturbed her while she was having lunch with her loved ones, and was not a true fan of hers, that is, what she considers a true fan of hers, or someone who has bought one of his CDs in the past, or who bought a ticket for one of his concerts, or who has even a vague knowledge of his singing work. No, he knew absolutely nothing about her.

Scandal! Treacherous Majesty! Unforgivable intrusion! For her it is a crime of the third millennium to disturb her anyway while she is having lunch. And he is essentially right, because this invasive rudeness virus should actually be eradicated.

That said, however, she fell into a whirlwind of surreal antipathy claiming on social media that she is madame H24 exclusively for those who “use her for their music”.

But how? Do you also need a madam passport – after the vaccine one in these troubled times – to be able to access her? That is, does he ask for a certificate of absolute, avid fan, to be able to dedicate a flash of his attention? And above all, what is the sense of this posing almost like a shop, with opening and closing hours of being a public figure?

There is no sense, dear Francesca or Madame, so much so that she then coldly apologized for her tweet and also specified that she had taken this blessed photo with her non-fan. And yet there remains the tasty paradox of her joyfully invading homes, gardens, mountain huts or bathing establishments through the radio and televisions and then expects absolute respect for her privacy. A gesture that might seem arrogant, but it’s not: it’s just a rap doll.

