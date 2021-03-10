“Nightmare” and “Stupor”, these are the words repeated, throat tight, by Véronique, the mother of heart of Madama Diawara, the day after the transfer of the young Malian in detention, with a view to his expulsion. This Wednesday, March 10 in the morning, on the free access telephones installed in the Saint-Exupéry detention center (CRA) in Lyon, no one has yet heard of Madama’s arrival. In fact, since March 9, other than the police, no one has had direct contact with the young adult.

Madama lived until now with Eric and Véronique. A couple of teachers with whom he was placed by a juvenile judge at the age of 16, in December 2018, as an unaccompanied minor. When he came of age, his host family began the administrative procedures so that he could continue his studies. He had to obtain from the prefectural services the necessary documents to honor an apprenticeship contract, on a farm in Saint-Geneys-près-Saint-Paulien (Haute-Loire).

Instead, Madama was accused of using false identity documents. Last February, Eric, his loving father, went on a hunger strike for more than two weeks (see Humanity of February 16) until the prefecture agrees to reconsider the case of the young adult, in exchange for new civil status papers transmitted from Mali.

“We submitted the file on February 25, clarifies veronica. On Friday March 5, we received a visit from an agent to summon us, Tuesday, to the border police station (PAF) of Gerzat, 100 kilometers from our home, in the neighboring department of Puy-de-Dôme. “ The couple does not panic. He was told that it was just a matter of asking Madama a few questions. “We said to ourselves that it could be good news, resumes the mother of the family. That the case was moving forward. We were even told that we could attend the interview between Madama and the PAF. “

Placed in custody for use of forgery

But, on their arrival, the young Malian was immediately taken into custody for forgery and the two teachers were interviewed for more than two hours and thirty minutes each.

“We haven’t seen Madama since that moment, resumes Véronique. It was only at the end of the day that a brigadier left the police station to give us information: three real stab wounds. “ Surrounded by members of the support committee for the young man, they learn not only that he is already being transferred to the ARC in Lyon, but also that a criminal legal procedure for using forgery has just been initiated by the Prefect Éric Étienne. They themselves will soon be summoned. “We were given to understand that we too could be subject to prosecution”, Veronique again indicates, completely devastated. The family lawyer then contacted them, early Wednesday morning, to warn them that Madama was subject to an obligation to leave French territory (OQTF), without delay of voluntary departure, accompanied by a ban on return. in France for twenty-four months. Clearly, he can be kicked out any minute.

Without news of the one he considers his son, the couple does not disarm. He was to go, Wednesday afternoon, to the rally organized by a large support committee, in front of the prefecture of Puy-en-Velay, to demand his release.