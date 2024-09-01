President Andrés Manuel López Obrador led the choir to celebrate the presence of the next President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, at the ceremony he leads in the Zócalo.

“President, President!” shouted the President, followed by the crowd.

The President highlighted the delivery of the Insurgent Train stage, from Toluca to Santa Fe, and promised that by the end of the year it will reach the Observatorio station in Mexico City. “Right, Claudia?” the President said, as a request.

“In total, 2,300 kilometers of railway lines will be built for passenger trains, which means the beginning of a new stage after the neoliberal period when railways were privatized and passenger trains disappeared. It is a new stage.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our President-elect, the next constitutional President. President, President, President!” López Obrador said.

At 10:22 a.m., one hour after entering the National Palace, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum entered the Zócalo square where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador delivered his sixth and final report.

Flanked by Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection and the next head of the Ministry of the Interior; Luisa María Alcalde, Secretary of the Interior; and Leticia Ramírez, Secretary of Public Education and the next Coordinator of Intergovernmental Affairs and Social Participation, Sheinbaum entered the room that was assigned to her to listen to the president’s report.

Behind her came Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health, and Jesús Ramírez, spokesman for the Presidency.

Minutes before President AMLO’s message began, the President-elect took photos with the governors of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila; of Campeche, Layda Sansores; of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama; and of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez.

In the front row and very close to Marath Baruch Bolaños, Secretary of Labor and who will also occupy this position in the next six-year term; Manuel Bartlett, director of CFE, and Daniel Chávez, owner of Vidanta. Also present were the sons of the president José Ramón, Andrés and Gonzalo López Beltrán.

The Governors began arriving at the Zócalo at 10:00 a.m. The first were Salomón Jara, from Oaxaca; and David Monreal, from Zacatecas. They were followed by the Governors of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha; and of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro.

Geraldine Ponce, Municipal President of Tepic, also arrived early and sat in the front row.

Facing President López Obrador, on his right side, sat the SNTE supporters, whose members were uniformed with orange caps and white shirts. Before the message, they were given their lunch consisting of a sandwich, water and juice.

Banners in favor of President AMLO, as well as his images, were abundant, however those of Claudia Sheinbaum were also present.

#Madam #President #Madam #President