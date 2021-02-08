“Art, like health, helps heal the human soul. “ The words are addressed to the Minister of Culture in an open letter which was sent to her last week, duly argued, for an at least partial reopening of museums, already supported by more than 7,500 signatories, representing the major museums and art centers of the country.

An “aberrant situation, a request for immediate reopening

A mobilization which led Madame Bachelot to react, yesterday Monday, but by announcing … that she could not announce anything: “I have always said that museums and monuments would be the first to be called upon to reopen when we have a decline. I understand people who ask me for dates. As soon as there is a possibility, we do it. “ However, it is a reopening as of today, even very partial, that the signatories are asking for. For Emma Lavigne, director of the contemporary art flagship of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, the situation is “Aberrant. We are, she says, stigmatized as possible places of contamination while we have a 71-page health protocol in the face of Covid ”.

Do our châteaux have to sell brioches so that we can welcome our visitors again? Heritage 2.0 Association

Another text, published a few days earlier and reported on the Web by a Mona Lisa masked, put it plainly: “In a museum, we don’t eat, we don’t drink, we don’t touch anything and if we speak, it is often in a whisper. “ Among these first signatories, we find Stéphane Bern and Luc Ferry as well as Patrick Pelloux or Frédéric Jousset, patron, administrator of the Louvre and owner of Beaux-Arts Magazine.

Another text is still circulating, on the initiative of the Heritage 2.0 association, with a bit of a bit of a creaky humor: “Do our châteaux have to sell brioches so that we can welcome our visitors again? “ What says, in other words, in one of our weeklies Jean de Loizy, director of the National School of Fine Arts in Paris and signatory of the open letter, quoting the artist Pascal Convert: “It’s time to reopen the places that teach us to live and die. Truffles, supermarkets, wine, second-hand clothes and jewelry, why not, but museums, urgent. “

The crisis invites us to consider museums in all their dimensions

Aberration, feeling of living in other words, in “Absurd”. The reopening of museums in Italy, since January 18, including the Sistine Chapel and the Uffizi in Florence, has undoubtedly revived a feeling of injustice, when the regulation of the public has become all the easier to organize as they are rarefied with the pandemic. We will not soon see the 30,000 or so visitors per day of the Louvre, the 20,000 of the Center Pompidou. In Spain, where museums have remained open, the Prado is at a third of its usual attendance with 90% of Madrilenians when it previously welcomed 65% of foreign tourists.

It is time to reopen the places that teach us to live and die. Truffles, supermarkets, wine, second-hand clothes and jewelry, why not, but museums, urgent. Pascal Convert, artist

Many measures are therefore possible in terms of social distance, visits by appointment, but also for the opening of workshops and educational places. Museums and art centers, in fact, are not only places for viewing works or even for consuming sculpture, painting and related products in selfie sauce. Paradoxically, the crisis also invites us to consider them in all their dimensions.

The open letter addressed to Roselyne Bachelot wants to retain the recent words of Emmanuel Macron: “The President of the Republic underlined the real distress in which the current situation plunged the youth of the country and indicated that he wished to give them the possibility of attending classes at the university one day a week. We also think of all the students, and in particular those in art schools and in art history, to whom we want to allow them to face the works again. We are thinking of teachers, educators and actors in the social field, of whom we know to what extent they are in demand to offer possibilities of escape and awareness to students and groups in situations of exclusion. It is this essential role of solidarity, support and assistance in the transmission of knowledge that we wish to be able to play again. ”

For Emma Lavigne, determined since her arrival at the Palais de Tokyo to open the large establishment to all audiences and to address the problems of the modern world, whether it be inequalities, the environment or, precisely, health. , “It is not when there will be no more crisis that it will be necessary to launch real actions of education, creation, reflection, it is now. It is now that our museums and art centers must fully play a role of solidarity and humanism. It has been a while since the current situation is no longer possible. We cannot continue to close our doors. We do not provide entertainment, we are not Disneyland. We do not know how long the crisis can last. We have to learn to surf and take the waves. We have to fight ”.