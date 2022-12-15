Madalina Ghenea’s trolley stolen: here’s what was inside

Thefts at the airport are not a rarity, unfortunately, but the one suffered by Madalina Ghenea it has the contours of “yellow”. The splendid Romanian model was robbed in Fiumicino, where a very skilled hand stole a trolley containing all her jewels and other valuables.

The 35-year-old had recently landed in the capital from Saudi Arabia to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Magnifica Awards in Rome. Among the various suitcases embarked on the plane, the trolley in which is missing Madalina Ghenea he had placed clothes and other precious objects, a circumstance which suggests that the thieves moved already knowing what they would find.

Not only that, given the circumstances, it is also suspected that a stalker may be behind the theft, interested in stealing the personal belongings of the charming model. Already in the past Madalina Ghenea she had been the victim of stalking. The investigations continue: the agents have acquired the images taken by the surveillance cameras present in the airport, in the hope of identifying the perpetrator (or perpetrators) of the theft.

