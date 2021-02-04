A crouching woman, bowl in hand, collects water in the muddy rut of a track. The scene takes place somewhere in the south of Madagascar. This photo was chosen by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to illustrate the extreme threat to more than a million inhabitants of nine districts on the southern tip of the island.





A woman collects rainwater from the rut of a track in Madagascar. Undated photo. (Screenshot from OCHA website)

To face this, OCHA launches a “Lightning Appeal” for donations, to raise $ 75.9 million for finance the most urgent needs. A first envelope of 30 million dollars has already been released in June 2020. If it made it possible to deal with the most urgent, “to avoid a general deterioration of the situation”, the projections remain alarming for the very near future.

Because if water is lacking, it is especially food that is lacking. According to AFP, some inhabitants are reduced to consuming clay in order to reduce the bitterness of tamarind pods or cactus berries, the last fruits left to eat.

The region has suffered for over a year, an exceptional drought, “the most pronounced of the last ten years” says OCHA. On average, the precipitation deficit was 19% compared to normal, reaching in places one third of the ordinary rainfall.

Initially, this drought first affected the crops. The 2019-2020 campaign was catastrophic with yields halved, sometimes even zero in some districts. And the next harvest does not look better. However, for lack of income, residents are struggling to buy food, the prices of which are soaring.

The coronavirus epidemic has not helped, travel being prohibited during periods of confinement. “In this context of restricted movement, migration does not appear as an option to find alternative sources of income” OCHA notes. And it is now drinking water that is running out. The price of bottled water has gone up by 50%.

UN agencies, the Red Cross and NGOs present, expect an alarming start to 2021. The so-called lean period, between two harvests, is always complicated when reserves are low.

This time, more than a million inhabitants in the nine districts of the South, or nearly half of the population, are in a food emergency, and 500,000 have insufficient access to water, for drinking or washing. Among them, 300,000 children under the age of five are acutely malnourished.

There is an emergency but, recognizes the UN, we must also act to put an end to a situation become chronic. These food crises have followed one another for years, and climate change that make the situation worse. An economic and social change is needed. Except that, without great means, the Malagasy authorities are destitute and need international aid.