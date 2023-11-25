Madagascar’s electoral commission (CENI) confirmed this Saturday that the outgoing president, Andry Rajoelina, who resigned two months ago to seek a third term in the November 16 elections, was the winning candidate, by a wide margin. Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, the opposition candidate who came in second place, has already filed two applications for challenge before the High Constitutional Court of the African country.

More than eleven million registered voters in Madagascar, an island nation in the Indian Ocean located off Mozambique, went to the polls on November 16 to elect the new head of state between thirteen opposition candidates and the now former ruler Andry Rajoelina, who resigned to the Presidency last September to be eligible for a third term.

In the election with the least participation in Malagasy historywith only 46.4% of the electoral roll voting, Rajoelina secured his third term, despite the rejection and complaints from the opposition bloc, made up of 10 candidates who also participated in the November 16 elections.

These elections were the third since the 2009 coup d’état, in which Rajoelina overthrew the then president, Marc Ravalomanana. In 2013, Rajoelina handed over power, but in 2018 he won the elections by defeating Ravalomanana.

“The Malagasy people have chosen the path of continuity, serenity and stability,” he expressed Rajoelina, 49, shortly after the November 16 results were announced by the CENI, which recorded 58.9% of the votes in his favor. The closest candidate was Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, with just over 14% of ballots in his name.

The results published by the electoral body must be ratified by the High Constitutional Court of Madagascar no later than December 4 to be valid. On November 24, anticipating the results against them, the opposition announced that it would not accept the election results.

Madagascar’s president and presidential candidate Andry Rajoelina flanked by his wife Mialy Rajoelina as he arrives to cast his vote at a polling station, during the presidential elections in Ambatobe, Antananarivo, Madagascar November 16, 2023. © Reuters / Stringer

Dissatisfaction with the president

“I submitted two requests to request the annulment of the vote and the disqualification of Andry Rajoelina,” Randrianasoloniaiko sentenced for the AFP when denouncing electoral fraud and joining the complaints of other candidates who point out irregularities at the polling stations during the elections.

A block of opposition candidates has formed the ‘Collectif des 10’ group, from where they called for multiple citizen demonstrations in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, prior to the election. In addition, they have published letters expressing their rejection of the electoral dynamics imposed by Rajoelina’s Government.

“We will not recognize the results of these illegitimate elections, plagued by irregularities, and we decline all responsibility for the political and social instability that could arise from them,” the group mentioned in one of its writings, which was also signed by Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko.

Supporters of opposition parties hold a national flag as they walk towards riot police officers during a protest ahead of the upcoming first round of Madagascar’s presidential election in Antananarivo, Madagascar, November 11, 2023. © Reuters / Stringer

“I thank the Malagasy people who now refuse to choose the wrong path, who no longer accept the path of riots. Democracy is exercised through elections and not in the streets or through riots,” said the re-elected president of Madagascar.

A controversial request for disqualification

Another of the opposition’s claims focuses on the nationality of Rajoelina, who became naturalized French in 2014 and for which they asked that he be disqualified as a possible presidential candidate. The ruling party defended itself, arguing that the country’s Magna Carta does not require that the president be exclusively a Malagasy national and the courts agreed with him.

Given the refusal of the justice system, the block of opposition candidates called on the population not to go out to vote on November 16, in the midst of great popular dissatisfaction with the elections.

The opposition promoted marches for more than six weeks before the vote, pushing for its postponement and demanded that a new board of the electoral commission be appointed, but Rajoelina dismissed the calls, calling them a political tactic.

Regarding the repression of demonstrations, the United Nations had already denounced that Malagasy police forces were using “unnecessary and disproportionate force” against peaceful protestants.

Andry Rajoelina, who managed to defeat former presidents Marc Ravalomanana in these elections (overthrown by the coup d’état commanded by Rajoelina in 2009 and defeated at the polls by him in 2018) and Hery Rajaonarimanpianina, will have nine days to be confirmed by the judicial power and become, for the third time, head of state of Madagascar.

With Reuters and local media