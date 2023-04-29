Madagascar: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italy 1

This evening, Saturday 29 April 2023, the film Magascar is broadcast on Italia 1, an animated film from 2015 that has already become a cult. The cartoon directed by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath and produced by Dreamworks was successful all over the world. But what is it about? What’s the plot? And the curiosities? Who are the characters? Below is all the information on the film Madagascar aired this evening, 29 April 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1.

Plot

At the Central Park zoo, the zebra Marty (original voice Chris Rock, Italian voice Franz) celebrates his birthday, but he is bored with routine and dreams of living free in a wild place. The animal spends his days in the company of his best friend Alex (original voice Ben Stiller, Italian voice Ale), the local celebrity: an egocentric lion who enjoys showing off.

Marty manages to get some advice from the penguins – Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Soldier – who are trying to escape from the zoo and decides to follow them in their escape. At that point, Alex, the giraffe Melman (original voice David Schwimmer, Italian voice Fabio De Luigi) and the hippopotamus Gloria (original voice Jada Pinkett Smith, Italian voice Michelle Hunziker) chase the zebra in an attempt to convince it to stay.

The four, according to the plot of Madagascar, together with the penguins and chimpanzees Mason and Phil, find themselves at Grand Central Terminal, where, however, they are stopped and sedated. The zoo, under pressure from animal rights activists, is forced to send the animals to a wildlife reserve in Kenya. During the sea voyage, the penguins escape their cage and take over the ship to go to Antarctica. Due to their inexperience in driving the boat, the crates containing Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria fall into the water and land in Madagascar.

Not knowing where they are, the four go exploring and come across a herd of lemurs, led by King Julien XIII (voice of Sacha Baron Cohen). Alex dreams of returning to the skyscrapers of New York, while Marty, in the unspoiled nature of Madagascar, finally sees his dream come true: a big discussion therefore ignites between the two. Hunger, habits and animal instincts will test the friendship between Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman.

Madagascar: the curiosities of the film

A crew of 240 was needed to make the film. For the settings, the DreamWorks artists drew inspiration from contemporary painters and photographers such as Michael Sowa, John Register, Alfred Stieglitz and Henri Rousseau. The president of Madagascar, Marc Ravalomanana, visited the studios of DreamWorks during the production of the cartoon.

Trailer

Below is the Italian trailer of the 2015 film Madagascar, tonight on Italia 1.

Live TV and streaming

The film is broadcast free-to-air on Italia 1 today, Saturday 29 April 2023, at 21.20. It is also possible to follow Madagascar in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.