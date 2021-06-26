Extreme famine in Madagascar is wreaking havoc, forcing residents to eat locusts, cactus leaves and even clay, warned a UN official on Friday (25), emphasizing that this is the first country in the world to suffer from hunger due to the crisis caused by global warming.

The current situation, caused by years of drought, has led the head of the World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, who visited Madagascar recently, to say that “it’s something you see in a horror movie”.

+ Global Warming: Irreversible point may have already been reached

On Friday, WFP regional director for southern Africa, Lola Castro, who accompanied Beasley on her trip, spoke of a “very dramatic situation” in a videoconference interview with journalists in New York. “The worst is yet to come,” he predicted.

“We have people on the brink of extreme hunger and there is no conflict. It is only climate change with its worst effects that is seriously affecting them,” he added, while stressing that “rapid action is needed” by the international community.

“These people have done nothing to contribute to climate change and are now taking on the full burden,” he protested, quoting Beasley.

The spread of extreme famine is particularly important in southern Madagascar, an island in the Indian Ocean. More than a month ago, the UN had already warned of the situation, which puts more than a million people at risk.

Madagascar remains difficult to reach for both the delivery of aid and the media due to restrictions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Aid agencies are also struggling to raise awareness of the tragedy at a time when resources are lacking to provide sufficient aid.

