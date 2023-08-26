Saturday, August 26, 2023
Madagascar | At least seven children and six adults were trampled to death in the sports stadium

August 26, 2023
Madagascar | At least seven children and six adults were trampled to death in the sports stadium

50,000 spectators had arrived to watch the opening of the sporting event.

At least 13 people were trampled to death on Friday at the entrance to a football stadium in Antanarivo, the capital of Madagascar, reports AFP news agency.

Seven of the dead are children. In addition, 107 people were injured, said the MP Hanitra Razafimanantso According to AFP. The Red Cross told the news agency that the number of injured and dead could rise.

President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina said that Pushing people led to a tragic event.

About 50,000 people had gathered at the Kianja Barea Mahamasina Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar, to watch the opening of the Indian Ocean Island Nations sporting event.

The sporting event continues in Madagascar until September 3rd.

Organized for the first time in the 1970s, the sports competitions are held every four years. The previous games were organized in Mauritius.

