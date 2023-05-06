Madagascar 2: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italy 1

This evening, Saturday 6 May 2023, prime time on Italia 1 will be broadcast Madagascar 2, 2008 animated film directed by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath. The film, produced by DreamWorks, is the sequel to Madagascar, released in cinemas in 2005 with the same production. Let’s see all the details on the film Madagascar 2: the plot, the cast (voice actors), the trailer and how to see it on TV and streaming.

Plot

Alex the Lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippopotamus, King Julien, Maurice and the penguins are the characters that fans of this saga got to know in the first chapter and who they find again in the sequel. Theirs is a crazy plan that aims to bring them back to New York: after putting their hands on a plane and repairing it thanks to their military precision, the penguins are ready to leave Madagascar to take the African plains route , one of the wildest places on the planet.

It is here that, according to the plot of Madagascar 2, the crew of zoo animals lands and will experience a series of daring adventures, encountering some specimens of their own species for the first time and thus rediscovering their roots. After growing up in captivity, they finally realize the differences between the concrete jungle and the heart of Africa. Despite long-lost relatives, romantic rivals and cunning hunters, Africa seems like one frenzied party.

Madagascar 2: the cast of the film

Being an animated film, the “cast” is that of the voice actors. We report below both the foreign and Italian ones who gave voice to the characters:

Ben Stiller – Alex

Chris Rock – Marty

David Schwimmer – Melman

Jada Pinkett Smith – Glory

Sacha Baron Cohen – King Julien

Cedric the Entertainer – Maurice

Andy Richter – Mort

Bernie Mac – Zuba

Alec Baldwin – Makunga

Sherri Shepherd – Florrie

Will.i.am – Moto Moto

Elisa Gabrielli – Dwarf

Tom McGrath – Skippers

Chris Miller – Kowalski

Christopher Knights – Soldier

Conrad Vernon – Mason

Quinn Dempsey Stiller – baby Alex

Declan Swift – baby Alex

Fred Tatasciore – Teetsi, poacher number 1

Eric Darnell – poacher number 2

Willow Smith – Baby Glory

Thomas Stanley – Baby Marty

Zachary Gordon – baby Melman

Phil LaMarr – tourist guide

Stephen Kearin – Stephen / tourist with the camera

The Italian dubbers:

The Italian dubbers:

Ale – Alex

Franz – Marty

Roberto Gammino – Melman

Clare Cozzi – Glory

Oreste Baldini – King Julien

Roberto Draghetti – Maurice

Maximilian Alto – Mort

Marco Mete – Zuba

Stefano De Sando – Makunga

Emmanuel Rossi – Florrie

Robert Pedicini – Moto Moto

Christine Nuci – Dwarf

Louis Ferraro – Skippers

Jerome Alchieri – Kowalski

Frank Mannella – Soldier

Massimo Bitossi – Mason

Philip Besentini – baby Alex

Mauro Magliozzi – Teetsi

Fabrizio Odetto – poacher number 1

Fabrice Russotto – poacher number 2

Sarah Labidi – Baby Glory

Paul Dal Fabro – Baby Marty

Arthur Valli – baby Melman

Edward Stoppacciaro – Stephen

Trailer

Here is the trailer of the film:

Streaming and live TV

How to watch Madagascar 2 on TV? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is broadcast tonight – Saturday 6 May 2023 – starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder.

If you are not at home, you can watch the film for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow the film in streaming on your PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.

