The “MADA” campaign to combat neglected tropical diseases launched its second Ramadan campaign. The campaign aims to combat neglected tropical diseases, especially river blindness, which is known as onchocerciasis, in addition to lymphatic filariasis, which is known as elephantiasis, as the campaign continues its efforts to educate the public in the Emirates about the two diseases, and invites them to join the efforts made to eliminate the debilitating neglected tropical diseases.

The “MADA” campaign, which was launched in the UAE in February 2020 in cooperation with its strategic partner, the Emirates Red Crescent, is the first campaign of its kind calling for combating neglected tropical diseases, especially river blindness. During the first year, the campaign’s efforts focused on collecting donations to support programs to eradicate blindness. Al-Nahri, where donations exceeded 2.8 million dirhams during the blessed month of Ramadan last year, equivalent to the cost of saving the blessing of sight for 1.4 million people at risk of developing river blindness. Mada invites community members to participate in this charitable and humanitarian campaign and donate by sending the word GIVE to 2424 or donating through

https://www.emiratesrc.ae/reach. They can also donate through partner platforms, including donating Etihad Guest miles, and buying a special edition of the “Le Petit Remedy” product from L’OCCITANE or through the Emirates Red Crescent donation boxes. Other contributions and activities of the campaign partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Mada Campaign adds lymphatic filariasis, also known as elephantiasis, to its programs in 2021, in addition to its efforts to eradicate river blindness, to involve community members in combating these neglected tropical diseases.

elephantiasis

Elephantiasis is transmitted by mosquitoes and caused by parasitic worms. The number of people at risk of developing lymphatic filariasis reached 859.5 million in 2019, while it is estimated that 36 million people suffer from chronic diseases due to their infection with the disease. Elephantiasis affects the human lymphatic system, and severe swelling of the lower extremities (lymphedema) can occur, which may be accompanied by painful febrile episodes. People with elephantiasis are at risk of developing bacterial infections that may limit movement due to thickening, dryness and cracking of the skin.

River blindness

More than 200 million people worldwide need treatment for river blindness, which is one of the main causes of preventable blindness. The disease is transmitted through the repeated bites of black flies that carry parasites that live on the banks of fast-flowing rivers and streams. Patients develop visual impairment as a result of severe injuries, usually among individuals over the age of 30 years. A donation of just two dirhams could provide medicine and treatment to protect one person from river blindness, lymphatic filariasis and many other endemic diseases throughout the year. The campaign, which was launched in the country, revolves around the slogan “Donate two dirhams, save …”, to highlight what can be achieved through giving and donations, regardless of their size, by protecting people, their lives, their families and their future.

Nassar Abdul Raouf Al Mubarak, Executive Director of the “MADA” campaign, said: “The value of giving is an inherent value in our society in the UAE, rooted in our culture and embodies the approach of the founding fathers and our wise leadership. This year, lymphatic filariasis was added to the (MADA) programs, and we are all certain that the will of the community will unite again, and that their efforts will be combined to support the campaign this year, to achieve its goals and provide treatment to save the blessings of sight, the livelihood of the affected population and their future.

Campaign proceeds

All proceeds from the campaign will go to the Reaching the Last Mile Fund to eliminate river blindness and elephantiasis (lymphatic filariasis) in Africa. The Last Mile Fund managed by the END Fund is one of the initiatives to contribute to eradicating these diseases. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, launched the Reaching the Last Mile Fund, along with a number of supporters, in 2017 and its activities spanning 10 years, at a value of $ 100 million. The fund provides prevention and treatment in 7 countries in Africa and the Middle East: Chad, Ethiopia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sudan and Yemen.

Eleven million people received treatment for river blindness and lymphatic filariasis through the Reaching the Last Mile Fund in 2020. In 2019, the fund performed 438 surgeries on individuals with advanced elephantiasis.

commitment

The commitment and leadership of the United Arab Emirates to combat neglected tropical diseases is a historic commitment spanning more than 30 years. In 1990, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, donated $ 5.77 million to the Carter Center to support its efforts. To eradicate Guinea worm disease, a neglected tropical disease. This step was the first in a decades-long commitment of wise leadership to eradicate infectious diseases. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has donated more than $ 250 million since 2010 in support of efforts aimed at eliminating preventable infectious diseases.

Last January witnessed the Second World Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, which highlighted the urgent need to strengthen partnerships and cooperation between sectors to eliminate NTDs, as more than one organization from more than 55 countries participated to mobilize more interest, work and investments to support priority issues in the most countries and societies. Affected by neglected tropical diseases. To embody the spirit of global collective action, more than 60 teachers in 40 cities and 24 countries were illuminated on the International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

The Mada campaign is supported by its founding partners: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Etihad Airways and Lulu Group International, and supporting partners: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Company / Yas Marina Circuit, Al Masoud Group, Aldar Properties, Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Autodrome and Al Etihad Arena, Flash Entertainment, L’OCCITANE, Miral, Noon, and media partners Abu Dhabi Media and TikTok.