The Office for the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) in Cologne. © picture alliance / dpa

The situation changed with the Russian war of aggression, according to the smallest German intelligence service, which is tasked with protecting the Bundeswehr, among other things.

Berlin – The Military Shielding Service (MAD) warns of increased espionage from Russia and China against the Bundeswehr. The intelligence services of both countries have been identified as the “most active espionage actors”, writes the military intelligence service in its annual report.

“Since the beginning of the illegal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, Germany has positioned itself by supplying weapons, ammunition and equipment and training members of the Ukrainian armed forces in Germany and is being reconnoitred even more intensively by the Russian services,” it says Report that was sent to the Bundestag and was available to the German Press Agency.

The MAD is the smallest of the German intelligence services and is tasked with protecting the armed forces from espionage, defending against extremists and security screening of soldiers and civilian employees. The MAD has received additional staff for its tasks. According to the report, the MAD has had 1,917 posts since January 1, 2023 (2022: 1,824 posts; 2021: 1,632 posts).

According to the report, the earlier merging of the domestic tasks of countering espionage and counter-extremism in one department proved to be “unproductive”. The logical consequence was that the separation into two independent departments became necessary again. The MAD now states that with a view to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, “the strengthening of counterintelligence and the fight against espionage and possible sabotage is more urgent than ever”. dpa