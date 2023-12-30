In 2015, shortly after the release of Mad Max: Fury Road, a video game simply titled Mad Max was released. The Avalanche game was rather vague and didn't seem to fit into any particular continuity of the Mad Max films, instead choosing to stick simply to the lore and tone of the films. However, according to the well-known film critic Drew McWeeny, the screenplay of Furiosa, the next film in the saga, contains elements that clarify that the Mad Max video game is canon with the new spin-off film.
McWeeny says, “I spent the afternoon reading the script for Furiosa, which is packed with art and storyboards, and folks, I'm so damn eager to see this movie right now. The craziest thing? The script notes that make it clear that the video game Mad Max is canon.”
Possible similarities
We don't know if all elements of the script will actually be present in the theatrical version of the film, but Gas Town, a location in the gameis mentioned in the trailer of Furiosa: this is already the first clue that some minimal connection exists between the two works.
A Reddit user said that some members of a Mad Max fan group noticed that Warner Bros. gave Avalanche access to the Furiosa script during the game's development, as it was written alongside Fury Road. The source appears to be an old video dedicated to the video game.
Of course, this is just one rumor not official information. Finally, we would like to point out that the trailer for Furiosa: Mad Max Saga is available.
