In 2015, shortly after the release of Mad Max: Fury Road, a video game simply titled Mad Max was released. The Avalanche game was rather vague and didn't seem to fit into any particular continuity of the Mad Max films, instead choosing to stick simply to the lore and tone of the films. However, according to the well-known film critic Drew McWeeny, the screenplay of Furiosa, the next film in the saga, contains elements that clarify that the Mad Max video game is canon with the new spin-off film.

McWeeny says, “I spent the afternoon reading the script for Furiosa, which is packed with art and storyboards, and folks, I'm so damn eager to see this movie right now. The craziest thing? The script notes that make it clear that the video game Mad Max is canon.”