Mad Max – Fury Road: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Mad Max is a 2015 film directed by George Miller starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The film represents a post-apocalyptic dystopian future where petrol and water are very rare resources. The film is aired this evening, Sunday 8 January 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno, and received many Oscar nominations (ten) and then took home six golden statuettes for best make-up, best scenography, best costumes, best editing, best sound editing and best sound. Mad Max Fury Road is the most awarded film of 2016 and the first in the series to get an Oscar nomination (let alone win six, then). What is it about? What is the plot and the cast? Let’s see it together.

Plot

The future has never looked so difficult for the protagonists of Mad Max Fury Road. We are in Australia and a series of catastrophes have caused the collapse of human civilization. Max is an ex-cop who suffers greatly from the loss of his family. He wanders the desert alone, aboard his V8 Interceptor, until he is captured by the Sons of War, an army of warriors who dye their skin white. Leading the Sons of War is Immortan Joe.

Brought into the citadel, Max becomes a universal blood donor. The turning point comes thanks to Furiosa, a Daughter of War who is sent to recover fuel. On the way, however, she implements her escape plan and her leader immediately sends a team to recover her and the rebels. In the assault team there is also Max, a prisoner. When the two teams meet, Max can join Furiosa and their escape begins.

Mad Max – Fury Road: the cast

But what is the cast of Mad Max? Starring famous actors. A film worthy of six Academy Awards is made up of an equally stellar cast. The protagonist, Max, is played by Tom Hardy, while Furiosa is Charlize Theron. NIcholas Hoult plays Nux, while Hugh Keays-Byrne is Immortan Joe. But let’s see all the actors and their characters interpreted together.

Tom HardyMax Rockatansky

Charlize Theron: Empress Furiosa

Nicholas Hoult: Nux

Hugh Keays-Byrne Immortan Joe

Josh HelmanSlit

Nathan JonesRictus Erectus

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Angharad the beautiful

Zoë Kravitz as Toast the Wise

Riley KeoughCapable

Abbey Lee: Dag

Courtney Eaton: Cheedo the fragile

John Howard: The Maneater

Richard Carter: The Farmer

iOTA: Doof Warrior

Angus Sampson: Organic Mechanic

Jennifer HaganMiss Giddy

Megan Gale: Valkyrie

Melissa Jaffer: Keeper of the seeds

Gillian Jones, Joy Smithers, Melita Jurisic, Antoinette Kellerman, Christina Koch: Vuvalini

Jon IlesAce

Quentin Kenhian: Corpus Colossus

Coco Jack Gillies as Glory the little girl

Chris Patton: Morsov

Streaming and TV

Where to see Mad Max on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 8 January 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.