The legendary company of articles and accessories focused on gaming, has lately been launching its new products, oriented one hundred percent to the comfort of the gamer. This time, Mad Catz presents its new gaming mice, which seek to make you feel the greatest satisfaction in your gaming sessions.
A couple of days ago, Mad Catz presented his headphones compatible with new generation consoles, such as Xbox Series X / S. Now it is the turn of your new gaming mice, which have very powerful features and specifications, to make the best use of the new technologies that video games offer us.
Mad Catz presents its new gaming mice
RAT 8+ ADV:
Gaming optical sensor of 20,000 real CPI.
4 DPI Levels: 800/1600/10400/20000, quickly adapt to different gaming needs.
60 million clicks guaranteed through premium switches.
2000Hz / 0.5ms refresh rate for maximum response.
11 programmable buttons.
4 plug-and-play macro profiles.
Additional adjustable accessories included: 2 hand rests and 2 adjustable weights. Chameleon RGB lighting with 16.8M colors.
Leave a Reply