A team of scholars fromManchester University has exciting new developments regarding the search for a treatment for macular degeneration age related (AMD), the most common form of adult blindness worldwide. Scientists were able to identify early signs of the disease that could be the target for new therapeutic treatments before symptoms develop. The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal PNAS. Macular Degeneration: Some Research Details The scientific community has long been aware that individuals with certain genes on chromosomes 1 and 10 have a 2 to 3 times greater risk of developing macular degeneration, although lifestyle factors also play a significant role. The Manchester team identified more ‘mast cells’ in people’s eyes when one of the risk genes were present, even when there were symptoms, suggesting an early mechanism in common.

Scientists also found that mast cells release enzymes in the back of the eye which then damage structures under the retina that risk damaging the retina over time. Mast cells exist in most tissues and are one of the immune system’s first defenses against infections, particularly disease and parasitic damage.

Scientists are aware that more mast cells occur in the choroid in people with established macular degeneration. The current study, however, identified higher levels in people before the disease developed. Genes on chromosome 1 are linked to a part of the immune system called the complement cascade, which is associated with a risk of AMD.

Although the functional role of genes expressed by chromosome 10 is not known, an increased risk of macular degeneration is. The research was led by Paul Bishop, professor of ophthalmology at the University of Manchester, in collaboration with Dr. Richard Unwin in Manchester and Prof Simon Clark, formerly of Manchester, based at the University of Tübingen.

The Dr. Unwin he has declared: “The really inspiring thing about this work is that we’re studying people’s tissues before they have any signs of the disease. This gives us a look at the very early stages and gives us hope that we can take action to stop the disease from developing and ultimately prevent vision loss. “

The scientists used healthy human eye tissue donated post mortem to the Manchester Eye Tissue Repository. Researchers identified those who are at risk of developing age-related macular degeneration based on their risk genes and found underlying changes in the tissue of otherwise healthy at-risk individuals.

The researchers collected retinal tissue from the back of the donor’s eyes post mortem, following the removal of the cornea for transplantation. They then took a small sample from the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision, and removed the cells to leave a thin layer of membrane that supports photoreceptors called rods and cones and this is where the disease begins.

Scientists also carefully studied the proteins present in the membranes of 30 people using mass spectrometry, which identifies protein components based on their mass, to find differences in tissue composition between those with and without genetic risk of macular degeneration. .

Mass spectrometry has identified a series of enzymes that are made up almost exclusively of mast cells, a type of immune cell. Examining the tissue of 53 other people, they observed higher levels of mast cells in patients with a higher risk of the disease.

Dr. Unwin added: “We must therefore examine how mast cells are activated and whether by preventing or eliminating mast cell activation we can slow or stop the development of the disease. There are several researchers and companies that are seeking complementary mediated therapies for AMD and while these hold promise for Chr1-related disease, there is no evidence that they will have an effect on Chr10 disease. A therapy designed to target mast cell activation as a unified mechanism could theoretically treat all patients with AMD and prevent vision loss. “