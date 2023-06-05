













That is, from Sunrise, which has a great reputation in the world of animation. Unfortunately, at the moment there are no concrete details about what this fresh project can be.

It could well be a completely new series of the franchise of Macrossor actually one based on existing ones.

Another big unknown is the format it will have, since it could be a television production with several episodes, one or more OVAs, or even a movie.

The most recent work in this sense is for the cinema, and we are talking about the film and animated short based on Macross Frontier. That cannot be ruled out.

Of course, what would attract the most attention is a television series, and that is that the most recent was Macross Delta. But its premiere was in 2016, so it’s been several years since there was anything new in that regard.

Sunrise is a very competent study. The quality in animation, character design and settings of their productions is obvious. So you might as well do a good job with whatever this project is.

Are Macross and Robotech the same?

Almost always when the time comes to talk about Macross some think it’s the same as robotech. Actually, it could only be said that a third… and nothing more.

I mean, the classic The Super Dimension Fortress Macross. The rest of robotechwhich includes 85 episodes, is made up of another pair of unrelated series and which are Super Dimensional Cavalry Southern Cross and Genesis Climber Mospeada.

Fountain: Satelight.

It was Carl Macek who came up with the idea of ​​bringing these three productions together, and this is how a real licensing nightmare began.

So much so that for many years there were problems about the rights of the original anime. However, these problems are in the West.

In Japan the story is very different. Technically, this new franchise project shouldn’t have international exposure problems.

