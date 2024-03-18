Through the official website of the franchise it was announced that the entire saga of Macrossmade up of 18 animated productions, will arrive on Disney+ during 2024. We're not just talking about Japan, but about Worldwide. However, in the West we will have to do without the first, historic series, Superdimensional Fortress Macrossand its summary film “Do You Remember Love?” for a question of rights. Both will be available in Japan.

To celebrate this announcement, a new illustration was created by Risa Ebata, character designer of Macross Frontier, one of the most famous TV series in the franchise, previously unpublished in Italy.

