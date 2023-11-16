Bushiroad Games And Kaminari Games have announced a delay in the release of the shoot’em up inspired by the famous animated epic of Super Dimensional Fortress Macross. MACROSS Shooting Insightoriginally scheduled for January 25, 2024 after the first postponement, will now be expected on March 14 of the same year.

The target platforms are PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The title will also be released digitally in Europe, although it will have to do without content relating to the film “Do you remember love?” for a dispute relating to the Western rights of the film.

The delay is due to the development team’s desire to improve the game as much as possible before launch.

Source: Bushiroad Gameyes away Gematsu