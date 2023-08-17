The publisher Bushiroad Games and the developer Kaminari Games they announced that MACROSS Shooting Insight will no longer be released this year as planned, but the January 25, 2024.

The title based on the famous animated saga is currently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

An official tweet reads like this: “We apologize to everyone who has been looking forward to the game and ask you to wait a little longer.”

Source: Bushiroad Games Street Gematsu