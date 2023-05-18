The shoot’em up MACROSS Shooting Insighttaken from the animated saga of the same name, will also be available on Playstation 5as well as up PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PCas announced by Bushiroad Games And Kaminari Games, respectively publisher and developer of the game. The title is only intended in Japan for this 2023. Below, an official synopsis of the story.

MACROSS Shooting Insight – The plot

After recovering, Maximilian Jeniuscaptain of the fleet Macross 7he tried to understand what had happened.

Something huge had hit his ship, the Battle 7. When she regained consciousness, she found the rest of the flagship fleet missing. Drifting nearby was an older-class vessel with decades-old weaponry, apparently belonging to the era of the new UN military. Vessels equipped with state-of-the-art technology that he had never seen before had also been sighted.

“If I’m not mistaken, it seems that somehow we have been transported into the future.”

It was a startling conclusion, one that the captain had only come to after evaluating all the information available to him. Further investigation, however, would soon unearth something even more incredible.

Sarah Name: Mayan Priestess and Wind Guide.

Myung Fang Lone: Producer of Sharon Applethe most popular virtual idol in the galaxy.

Mylene Flare Jenius: Member of rock band Fire Bomber.

Sheryl Nome: The galactic fairy.

Ranka Lee: The super dimensional Cinderella.

Freyja Wion and Mikumo Guynemer: Members of the Walkure Sonic Tactical Unit.

Everyone has a deep connection with the “songs”. All are known as “singers”. And all of them have disappeared. Their whereabouts and safety are unknown, and there are few clues as to where to begin the search. With the situation getting worse and worse, Shin Kudo, Isamu Dyson, Gamlin Kizaki, Alto Saotome and Hayate Immelmannall exceptional pilots of their respective eras, come together to find them.

The mission to rescue singers from all over the galaxy is about to begin!

Source: Bushiroad Games Street Gematsu