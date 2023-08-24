Bushiroad Games And Kaminari Games they announced that MACROSS Shooting Insight the next one will be released simultaneously worldwide (excluding China). January 25, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In addition, the companies have announced a downloadable content dedicated to the beloved feature film “MACROSS: Do You Remember Love?” which sums up the first, historical animated series of the franchise. This content will be available separately for a fee, but will be included in physical editions of the game in Japan, and includes game levels, characters, soundtrack, and media from the film.

Reservations are open starting today in Japan, as well as the official website in English and Japanese. However, the English version of the site does not have the artwork by Lynn Minmay from the aforementioned film. It is very probable that the DLC in question is not foreseen for the West due to a question of rights related to Robotech, a mix made in the USA which among the series involved also included the first Macross. Check out the first English-language trailer for the game below.

MACROSS Shooting Insight – Trailer

Source: Bushiroad Street Gematsu