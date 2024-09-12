Eight thousand euros in damages to compensate Brigitte Macron. That’s what two women, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, will have to pay, found guilty by a Paris court of complicity in public defamation for having called the French first lady transgender. In addition, five thousand euros in compensation will be paid to Brigitte Macron’s brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux. “It’s a perfectly coherent decision. It’s not a victory, it’s the application of the law,” Jean Enocchi, the first lady’s lawyer, told Bfmtv.

The lawyer of one of the two women has announced that he will appeal against the the sentence ”which violates all provisions of the law on freedom of the press”. The two women, who had spread their theses with a video on Youtube in 2021, were also sentenced to pay a fine of 500 euros with a suspended sentence.

Natacha Rey, an independent journalist, spoke of a “state lie” and the “scam” she uncovered. Bfmtv recalls that since 2017, since the election of Emmanuel Macron to the Elysée, conspiracy theorists regularly claim on social media that Brigitte Macron, Trogneux when she was young, is actually a transgender woman whose birth name was Jean-Michel. A name that is, in fact, Brigitte’s brother.

Last April, Macron denounced “false information and invented scenarios” against his wife. The first lady was not present at the reading of the sentence.