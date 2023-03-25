The French presidency said in a statement that Macron “is committed to maintaining a continuous and demanding dialogue with China.”

“The French and Chinese presidents will hold in-depth discussions about the war in Ukraine to work for the return of peace within the framework of international law, in particular Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Elysee said in its statement.

Xi visited Russia this week, where he showed his strong support for his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in confronting the West, knowing that Beijing had previously put forward proposals to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

France intends to push China, which has not condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine, to use its influence with Moscow to persuade Putin to sit at the negotiating table with Kiev.

The most prominent files in Macron’s visit to China

According to the French presidency, the talks at the beginning of April “will also focus on international crises in the Middle East and Africa and tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.”

She added, “The reopening of China after the pandemic provides an opportunity to relaunch the dynamism of French-Chinese relations at all levels, at a time when international tensions and crises require, more than ever before, a horizon for this strategic partnership.”

The Elysee said in its statement that the visit will include three main axes: strategic issues and international crises, cooperation in facing major global challenges, and economic relations.

Macron also announced at a press conference Friday in Brussels that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will accompany him “as part of the visit program” based on the principle of “European unity”, which is “a prerequisite for building a balanced partnership with China.”

And the Elysee added that the visit also aims to “give a new impetus to French-Chinese cooperation in facing global issues in which a strong commitment from China is necessary given the impact of its development on the rest of the planet,” and among these issues are climate and biodiversity.