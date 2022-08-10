Politique: Green Party criticizes Macron for riding a jet ski

Representatives of the French party “Europe Ecology – the Greens” criticized the country’s President Emmanuel Macron for riding a jet ski in the heat of the day while on vacation. About it writes French edition Politique.

“It confirms the impression that he does not understand what global warming is. Not to understand this is a crime,” said party MP Sandrine Rousseau.

Commenting on the situation, the French media also indicated that riding a 160 horsepower jet ski consumes about 10 liters of fuel per hour. A similar amount is required to travel approximately 200 km by car.

Earlier, an international group of researchers led by experts from the University of Cambridge said that the consequences of global warming could be very pessimistic and pose a great threat to humanity. For example, a powerful cyclone can destroy electrical infrastructure, leaving the population vulnerable to a subsequent deadly heat wave.