From: Babett Gumbrecht

Macron's statements are not only met with incomprehension in Europe. US officials are also critical. Especially because words are often not followed by actions.

Paris – France's president is particularly popular Emmanuel Macron currently not. This may also be what his recent comment about Deployment of NATO ground troops nothing will change in Ukraine. In addition to Olaf Scholz, who immediately publicly reprimanded Macron for this, US officials are now also angry.

According to the portal Bloomberg A senior U.S. official familiar with discussions among allies said such a move could even risk escalating conflict Wladimir Putin to continue to stir up. He said at the time that his hints were intended to keep the Russian president guessing. But US experts now fear that his NATO discussions on Ukraine may have the opposite effect.

Review: Weimar Triangle disagreement over deployment of ground troops

At a meeting between Chancellor Scholz, Macron and Poland's Prime Minister Tusk in mid-March, the so-called “Weimar Triangle” agreed on the procurement of additional weapons for Ukraine. But there was no agreement about that Deployment of Western ground troops in Ukraine. Before the meeting with the Chancellor, Macron again did not rule out ground troops in a television interview. Germany, on the other hand, rules out such a scenario.

According to the US, by forcing Scholz to publicly rule out the possibility of sending troops, Macron was now able to give Putin an advantage because he now knew what NATO's limits were. With his public statements, Macron achieves one thing above all: the division of Europe's military unity. She is currently in the fight against Vladimir Putin War of aggression in Ukraine more important than ever.

That seems to be the case for Macron Ukraine conflict but above all to bring publicity with it. He is deliberately placing his Ukraine policy at the center of the campaign for the European Parliament elections in June. He represents his right-wing extremist rival marine Le Pen portrays himself as a Putin ally, reports Bloomberg.

There is little doubt that some EU-See Prime Minister Macron as a leader. Many welcome his tough stance on Russia, according to an official familiar with discussions at their recent meeting in Brussels.

More talk than action: France is lagging behind in financial support for Kiev

But one of the many European plans to solve the weapons shortage in Ukraine is an example of why Macron is also met with incomprehension by some allies. The French president's critics reportedly say he talks more than he acts.

Especially when it comes to promises of financial resources. Since the beginning of the war, France has been far behind its allies in terms of… Total aid for Ukraine concerns, according to him Ukraine Support Tracker from the Kiel Institute. France has pledged less than two billion euros in support to Kiev, in contrast to Germany, which is providing €22 billion. (bg)