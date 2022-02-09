French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, made him several proposals that were not agreed with other partners of Paris. This became known to the British edition Daily Mail.

According to the publication, the French leader, trying to position himself as a peacemaker in matters of de-escalation of the situation in Eastern Europe, in particular, in Ukraine, announced several initiatives in a conversation with the Russian president. Thus, he proposed to secure a neutral status for Ukraine, thereby excluding the possibility for it to join NATO.

At the same time, Macron’s proposals had not previously received approval from Paris’ allies in the North Atlantic Alliance, including the UK. According to the newspaper’s sources in the British government, the French president did not even try to consult with NATO partners before negotiations with Putin, which effectively makes all possible agreements meaningless.

Macron minds his own business, we don’t know what’s going on. He went beyond the NATO position. But it’s interesting See also Germany refused to blackmail Russia with Nord Stream 2 Daily Mail source in UK government

The talks between the leaders of the two countries were held in the Kremlin on February 7 and lasted more than five hours. As a result, Putin said that the meeting with Macron was held in a businesslike manner, it was meaningful and useful. The head of state also specified that he had discussed with the French president the issues of non-expansion of NATO and the situation around Ukraine.

Later, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that during the negotiations, Putin and Macron allegedly made a deal with each other. In particular, it was noted that the Russian president promised to withdraw more than 30,000 troops from Belarus after the end of the exercises, as well as not to take new military initiatives and to conduct a dialogue on the deployment of Russian troops. The Kremlin denied this information.