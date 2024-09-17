BFMTV: Macron Ranked 44th Most Popular French Politician

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken 44th place in popularity among French politicians among the country’s residents, the TV channel reports. BFMTVciting a survey by Ifop and Fiducial.

“Emmanuel Macron is far behind in 44th place, with a rating of only 31 percent of those surveyed,” the report said.

Journalists also noted that the approval rating of newly appointed French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is 57 percent.

On September 17, it became known that the Bureau of the National Assembly of France approved a draft resolution on the beginning of the impeachment procedure of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron. As the French media wrote, the Bureau is the highest collegial body of the lower house of parliament, in which currently 12 of its 22 members are representatives of left-wing parties.

Earlier it became known that Emmanuel Macron wanted to appoint the current head of the French Foreign Ministry, Stéphane Sejourné, to a key position in the European Commission (EC).