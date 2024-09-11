Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 7:45 p.m.



French President Emmanuel Macron was booed on Sunday during the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympic Games. When the announcer announced his name, whistles broke out at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the northern outskirts of the capital.

A poll this week found that the public’s anger was not an isolated incident. According to a study by the Cluster 17 institute, published in the conservative magazine Le Point, only 18% of French people trust Macron. It is the first time that the president’s popularity has fallen below 20% since he arrived at the Elysée Palace in 2017.

The centre-right leader’s popularity had already suffered a significant decline in June, following the call for early elections on 7 July. It was a decision that was misunderstood by most French people. The smooth running of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has not changed this trend.

In reality, his popularity has been undermined once again by the political scandal of the summer and the controversial appointment of conservative Michel Barnier as prime minister, despite the narrow victory of the left-wing coalition of the New Popular Front (NFP). The president’s popularity has never been so low. Not even during the revolt of the yellow vests at the end of 2018.

Democratic deficit



According to another poll by the Elabe institute published last week by BFM TV, up to 74% of French citizens believe that the president did not take into account the results of the elections when appointing the head of the executive, according to another poll by the Elabe institute published last week by BFM TV. However, this democratic deficit does not directly affect Barnier.

The 73-year-old conservative leader has started his time in Matignon with a higher level of popularity than the president. 11% of those interviewed support him and 23% like him, according to Cluster 17. Right-wing and centre-right voters are over-represented among the 34% with positive opinions, while left-wing and far-right voters are predominantly negative.

The same study confirms that Barnier is a relatively unknown politician for the majority of French people. Up to 42% of those surveyed admit that they do not know him or that they have no opinion of him. This gives him the merit of doubt, although his room for manoeuvre is narrow due to parliamentary fragmentation and the strong wear and tear of Macron.

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday that he would reveal the names of the new ministers next week. This would represent a first opportunity to reverse the lack of public confidence.